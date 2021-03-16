ISP searching for downtown parking garage armed robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The Capital Police division of the Indiana State Police are working to identify the suspect in a March 2 armed robbery inside the Senate Avenue Parking Garage.

At 9:37 p.m., the suspect entered the garage, located at 222 North Senate Avenue, through the southeast lobby doors. The suspect was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and brown or black boots.

The robbery occurred at gunpoint on the fifth floor of the garage and the suspect fled on foot with cash obtained from the victim. The suspect was last seen heading east on New York Street crossing Capital Avenue at 9:51 p.m. that night.

If you have any information on this case, call the Indiana State Police at 317-234-2131.