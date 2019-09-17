Downtown memorial vandalized; suspects sought

The Capitol Police of the Indiana State Police said Sept. 17, 2019, that they are looking for help to identify suspects who vandalized downtown’s Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Capitol Police of the Indiana State Police said Tuesday they are looking for help to identify suspects who vandalized downtown’s Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial last week.

Up to three people may have damaged the memorial on the downtown canal across from the Indiana State Museum, police said. A maintenance worker noticed the damage to a pillar on Sept. 9.

Authorities viewed surveillance footage and saw a man on video damaging the memorial just before 11 p.m. Sept. 7. A few seconds later, three men were spotted gathered around the damaged pillar.

Damage has been estimated at $300.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Capitol Police at 317-234-2131.

The Capitol Police of the Indiana State Police said Sept. 17, 2019, that they are looking for help to identify suspects who vandalized downtown’s Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)