ISP seeking public’s help locating armed and dangerous escapee

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are seeking assistance in locating an armed and dangerous escapee.

On Tuesday, Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and ISP troopers attempted to arrest Eric King, 41, of Paoli, Indiana on a warrant for escape out of Martin County.

When officers located King on U.S. 231 in Daviess County, he refused to comply with officers and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say they believe King’s vehicle ran out of gas and pulled into a private drive. Officers found King and attempted to take him into custody again, but King was able to take control of a police vehicle, which he used to ram another police car.

King fled the scene in the stolen police car and eventually crashed in a field in southern Greene County. Investigators were unable to locate King near the crash.

King was described as 5 feet 8 inches, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard and mustache. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees King, they are asked to not approach him and immediately call 911.