Crime Watch 8

ISP: Trooper struck by impaired driver early Sunday morning during traffic stop

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper was performing a traffic stop when an impaired driver struck him causing his patrol car to push into the vehicle that he was performing a traffic stop on, according to Indiana State Police.

At 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of County Line Road in Hobart, ISP said.

Hobart is about 149 miles southeast from Indianapolis.

According to ISP, while the trooper was sitting in his fully marked Dodge Charger patrol car with all emergency lights activated, he was struck by a black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Angela Cabello, 32, from Portage was the driver of the black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix, police said.

According to ISP, Cabello struck the trooper causing the patrol car to hit a white 2010 Lexus that was pulled over.

The trooper was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Cabello was also taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, according to ISP.

At the scene of the crash, officers made observations that led them to believe that Cabello had consumed alcoholic beverages or illegal substances, police said.

According to ISP, a warrant for a blood draw was requested and later issued by a Lake County Court Judge. The results of the blood draw are currently pending.

Cabello was later taken to the Lake County Jail for processing, police said.

According to ISP, Cabello has been preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.