Crime Watch 8

ISP: Veedersburg man arrested for sexual misconduct of minor

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a Veedersburg man was arrested for sexual misconduct of a minor.

Police started the investigation in November. During the investigation, they found that the sexual misconduct happened multiple times. After further investigation, police arrested 50-year-old James McElwee Jr.

McElwee was arrested at his home Tuesday and was taken to Fountain County Jail. He’s facing preliminary charges for two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and five counts of vicarious sexual gratification.

Public records have not yet displayed his next court date.