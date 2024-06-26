‘It was an attack’: Victim describes moments that led to fatal police shooting

Man killed by police had warrant for his arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman says her husband, 45-year-old Elijah Radford, who was killed by police Tuesday evening, shot her in the hand before police caught him at an apartment miles away.

The woman was leaving an appointment at an office building in the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road Tuesday afternoon when Radford tracked her down and shot her in the hand with a rifle.

Rifle used by Elijah Radford (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said Wednesday that Radford pointed the gun and pulled the rifle’s trigger several times before the magazine fell out.

She described the incident as an “attack.”

She ran into a nearby office, which houses a technical college. Staff at the college helped hide her and render aid until medics arrived.

The college president told News 8 its office was closed Wednesday to clean up the aftermath of the incident.

Radford and what police described as a good Samaritan followed her into the office building.

The good Samaritan tried to help the woman but was bit by Radford several times, the woman’s family says.

As police arrived, witnesses alerted them to a red Dodge pickup truck, possibly owned by Radford.

Police then chased the truck for several miles to an apartment complex in Castleton, where they say Radford was inside and holding a knife to another woman’s head.

Knife used by Elijah Radford (Provided Photo/IMPD)

They asked Radford to drop the knife, and a police shooting ensued.

Both officers involved wore activated bodycams and have been placed on administrative leave, which is typical practice in similar situations.

This is not the first time Radford had recently been involved with police, though.

According to court documents, Radford on June 6 grabbed his wife by the neck and dragged her outside of their home.

His wife filed a protective order against him.

When he died, he faced three charges, including strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery.