‘It’s anguish’: Family of young dad killed in January shooting seeks answers

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — The family of 25-year-old Derell Brown are looking for answers.

Brown was shot and killed on the far east side last week at the Stonybrook Commons Apartments. So far, police have no leads in the case.

“You wake up crying, you go to sleep crying. It’s anguish; it’s painful. The screams you hear coming from your mother and your grandmother in the middle of the night. It makes no sense,” said his sister, Shanise Allen.

His family said their lives have become a living nightmare after Brown’s death.

His mother, Denise Bonds, is still in disbelief.

“You feel sick, can’t sleep, the throwing up, I just want to pick up the phone and call him,” said Bonds.

Bonds is still caught up in an endless loop of reliving that tragic day.

“He said, ‘I love you mom. I’ll see you when you get back.’ I said ok. Then I get the call that no mother ever wants to get,” said Bonds.

Brown’s family says the 25-year-old was a family man and a proud father to a 1-year-old daughter.

“She’s going to have to grow up without her father. We will have to explain to her why her father was murdered,” said Bonds.

Brown was also an Army veteran who was honorably discharged after a back injury.

They said they’ll miss his outgoing and energetic personality.

“To have moments where you think you can plan a vacation or family trip or family picture and you think he’s never going to be there — it hurts,” said Allen.

“I don’t understand how kids can be so cruel and result to violence and kill someone for nothing,” said Bonds.

Now his family is asking the community for help.

“Whoever did this, someone knows. Like they say, you can run but you can’t hide. Somebody is going to talk. I want them caught,” said Bonds

Until then, the family is focused on trying to survive their daily heartbreak.

“He was so loved. I don’t think people understand when you take a loved one, you leave a lot of people heartbroken and devastated, picking up the pieces and putting stuff together,” said Bonds.

People who want to remain anonymous and provide information about Brown’s death can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or click here.