Crime Watch 8

‘It’s like a war zone’: Shooting on Indy’s east side injures 3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting on the city’s east side Monday night sent three people to the hospital.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman and two men were wounded when someone started shooting at a house and a car in the 8200 bock of Crousore Road. That’s between North Franklin Way and North Post Road, just north of Interstate 70.

There were children in the house at the time of the shooting, but they were not hit.

“I can tell you this, from the evidence that’s presented on this scene, and from the residents, that [it’s] by the grace of God that we don’t have a child that was shot or killed here tonight,” IMPD captain Mike Leepper said Monday.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

News 8 spoke with one of the shooting victims. He declined an offer to speak on camera, but says he is feeling “okay.”

Trevyn Heard, 20, lives close to where the shooting happened. Heard says the sound of gunfire has become all too familiar.

“You hear it close and then you hear it far and then it’s kind of like in the middle. It’s like a war zone, literally,” Heard said. “It’s like rain and thunder every night. You’re trying to go to sleep and you turn your TV off and all you hear is gunshots.”

Heard says he is always extra cautious when he’s outside.

“When you’re out in the open, kids nowadays, they just want to shoot you for any reason,” Heard said. “You got something nice on that they want, you don’t want to give it to them, they’re going to try to pull that trigger.”

Heard says it’s up to the community, and not just police, to put a stop to the gun violence.

“We need to get our young people and people my age into a place where they see a brighter place for them in the future,” Heard said.

Police are still investigating and have not identified any potential suspects.