IU police investigating sexual assault reported over the weekend

(WISH file photo)
by: Josh Doering
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault reported by a student Saturday night, the department confirmed Monday.

IUPD says the report came in around 9:00 p.m. and the incident occurred shortly before that.

The student told police they were sexually assaulted at Union Street Center.

Police say neither they nor the victim know the suspect’s identity.

According to IUPD, the victim believes the suspect is a clean-shaven white male who is approximately 6 feet tall.

