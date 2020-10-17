IU sophomore killed in Alabama shooting; suspect arrested

(WISH) — An Indiana University student has died after being shot in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Friday morning.

Zachary Profozich, 22, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of IU Bloomington student, Schuyler Bradley. (Provided Photo/Tuscaloosa Police Department)

According to a press release sent to News 8 from Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Schuyler Bradley died Saturday as a result of a shooting early Friday morning.

Schuyler was a sophomore at Indiana University Bloomington, IU spokesperson Chuck Carney confirmed to News 8. Bradley was also a member of the Acacia fraternity at IU.

Authorities in Tuscaloosa, Ala., were called to the 1700 block of University Boulevard Friday around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived to the scene they found Bradley had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries early Saturday morning.

Zachary Profozich, 22, was arrested and charged Friday with attempted murder. On Saturday, Profozich’s charge was upgraded to murder. He was committed to jail with a $150,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

According to authorities, Profozich and Bradley got into an argument which escalated to Bradley being shot.

“Our thoughts are with the family after this terribly tragic circumstance. Student affairs staff has been in contact with them as they navigate this difficult time,” Carney said in a statement to News 8. “We’re providing counseling to his fellow fraternity members and encourage any other students who need assistance to contact Counseling and Psychological Services.”