IU student arrested, charged for rape at Bloomington dorm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana University student faces felony charges for a rape reported to police on the Bloomington campus earlier this month.

Gregory Gabler, an 18-year-old from Lake Worth, Florida, is charged in Monroe County with two counts of rape.

Gabler is accused of forcing himself on a female student inside a residence hall on the morning of Sept. 7.

The victim told campus police that she attended an IU football game the night before and then, with two other students, went to Gabler’s dorm room to hang out. She described Gabler as an “acquaintance,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8.

Police say everyone else left around 9:15 p.m. and the victim stayed in the room with Gabler for about half an hour.

They started kissing, court papers say, and then Gabler bit the woman’s lip “hard enough to make it swell and hurt.” After that, she went back to her dorm.

The student told police that she and Gabler texted back and forth for a few hours before she went back to his room just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Court papers say that when she arrived, Gabler “drenched her in beer and was very aggressive and violent.”

She asked him to stop and said that he was hurting her. When she told Gabler that she did not want to have sex with him, he “ripped her pants off” and forced himself on her, according to police.

The rape continued, court papers say, and so did Gabler’s violent behavior.

The victim told police she again asked him to stop and he pinned her against the wall, hurting her arms.

Court papers say Gabler then picked her up, dropped her on the bed, and told her, “You’re never leaving me” before forcing his fingers inside her.

The student said the assault continued until Gabler noticed she was bleeding from her genitals. Then, she told police, he went to the bathroom and washed his hands.

When he returned, he told her they were going to be married and that she was never going to leave him, court papers say.

The victim said she waited until Gabler went to sleep and then returned to her dorm room, where she told her roommate what happened. She then reached out to IUPD and sent an investigator several photos of her injuries, which included bruises on her face, neck, and chest, along with several bite marks.

Two campus police officers found Gabler in class on Sept. 10 and took him to IUPD headquarters, where he refused to answer questions, court papers say.

Later in the night, Gabler was arrested by IUPD officers and booked into the Monroe County Jail. He was released after posting bond.

Online court records show Gabler has an initial hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

This is at least the third rape reported on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus since the start of September. Noah Apgar, a 20-year-old IU student from Greenwood, faces five counts of felony rape and was due in court Wednesday afternoon. Online police records obtained by News 8 also show a sexual battery was reported in August.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana University for additional information.