IUPUI men’s basketball coach arrested for OWI

FISHERS, Ind. (WIBC) –The IUPUI men’s basketball coach was arrested for operating while intoxicated Monday, says the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Gardner was arrested just after 5 a.m. by the Fishers Police Department. He was released Tuesday on his own recognizance. IUPUI said they are aware of the situation and are looking into it.

Gardner has coached at IUPUI since 2014, went to North Central High School, and won the 1999 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award.

He’s entering his sixth season as IUPUI’s head coach and has a 64-93 career record.