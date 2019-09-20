Jail officer fired, another suspended after Boone County inmate’s death

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One correctional officer was fired and another suspended after the death of an Indianapolis man who had become ill in August in the Boone County jail, the sheriff said Thursday.

Correctional officers about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 10 were told inmate Prince McGoy, 58, was sweating profusely and complaining of chest pain. Medics were called, and, as McGoy’s condition deteriorated, jail staff began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. The AED helped McGoy regain a pulse until medics arrived.

McGoy was taken to Witham Hospital in Lebanon and later moved to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, where he died in the early morning of Aug. 11.

No criminal charges have been filed against the correctional officers, but the sheriff is awaiting the outcome an autopsy and toxicology results as part of an internal investigation. The sheriff said it could be “a very long waiting period” until results are available from the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Correctional officer Jeff Godzeski “acted negligently” and was fired, the sheriff said in a statement.

The statement said Godzeski violated a policy that says “No Member shall, in the performance of his or her duties, display reluctance or inability to properly perform his assigned tasks, act in a manner tending to bring discredit upon himself of the Office, fail to assume responsibility or fail to exercise diligence, intelligence, and interest in the pursuit of his duties.”

Correctional officer Luke Cody was suspended for three days without pay for violation of his performance of duty and his involvement and actions in the medical call, the statement said.

The sheriff has declined to provide additional details until the county attorney approves the release of that information.

A third correctional officer was praised for her actions. The statement did not name her.

McGoy had turned himself in Aug. 8 and was being held on a $1,000 bond for a probation violation, the sheriff said. Boone County online court records show he was convicted in August 2018 for driving while suspended.