Jay County man arrested for child exploitation

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Jay County man was arrested Wednesday for child exploitation, Indiana State Police said in a Thursday news release.

On Dec. 11, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a Jay County man for child exploitation. This investigation began in Nov. 2024 when a tip was received by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and was referred to ICAC. The tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served by ISP troopers at a residence in Salamonia, Indiana.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Ankrom, 36, of Salamonia, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday morning without incident. Ankrom was preliminarily charged with two counts of child exploitation and taken to the Jay County Jail.