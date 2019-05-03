Crime Watch 8

Johnson Co. sheriff conducting financial crimes investigation at request of Center Grove Schools

Posted: May 03, 2019 11:13 AM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 05:14 PM EDT

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a financial crimes investigation at the request of Center Grove School Corporation, the department said Friday.

Few details have been released in the investigation; however authorities did say the investigation does not pertain to any students or children. 

The department is not releasing any names of the suspect or suspects. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said the investigation is being worked dilligently and more details will be released once the investigation comes to a close. 

