Johnson County apprehends 32 suspects of drug crimes

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Police agencies in Johnson County announced Monday they’ve brought in 32 suspects of drug crimes with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation included undercover narcotics transactions, says Sheriff Duane E. Burgess.

He says the cases involved include a mother and a son, a girlfriend and a boyfriend, a girlfriend and a girlfriend, and a husband and a wife. In one case, a target of an undercover sale brought an infant to the alleged deal, Burgess says.

Five other suspects allegedly brought guns, including automatic rifles, that were visible during the deals, the sheriff says.

Here’s the list of people taken into custody, according to the sheriff: Autumn Felumero, Carl Scott, Starla Adams, Seth Bay, Hayden Ratliff, Elisha Quarles, Robert Stone, Andy Boner, Jonathan Gibson, Jason Boone, Cassandra Landis, Rachel Warner, Kyle Sherman, Brandon Staley, Jesse Turner, Jennifer Turner, Charles Williams, David Luster Jr., Kristoni Tucker, Aaron Burkart, Melanie Dow, Ruby Butler, Michael Pisano, David Farmer, Natoshia Alldredge, Gladys Livesay, Jakob Boudreau, Cynthia Hood, Damien Tyler, Kailey Borszem, Micaih Murray and Dustin Whetstine.