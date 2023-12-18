Johnson County authorities warn residents to lock cars following string of break-ins

An image of cars parked in a parking lot. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is warning White River Township area residents to lock their cars at night following a string of vehicle break-ins beginning in November 2023. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

WHITE RIVER TWP., Ind. (WISH) — Johnson County officials are warning White River Township residents to remember to lock their cars at night following a spike in vehicle break-ins and thefts.

The department shared the warning in a release made Monday. The break-ins have spanned over the last few weeks, with four robberies happening on Friday.

The thefts range from purses and wallets to firearms. Police say the thefts happened while the items were visible inside the unlocked car, or if a valuable enough item was visible inside a locked car.

The locations where the break-ins have happened are listed below.

Nov. 28: 4000 block of Primrose Path, (Carefree North). Stolen purse found in yard. Dec. 5: 330 block Western Blvd., Greenwood. Stolen multiple items, broken window. Dec. 8: 4500 block Hickory Ridge Blvd., Greenwood, (Hickory Stick). Stolen license plate. Dec. 9: 300 block Wakefield Trace, Greenwood, (Wakefield). Suspicious person. Dec. 15: 4600 block of Fox Moore Lane, Greenwood, (Brentridge). Stolen firearm. Dec. 15: 4800 block of Brentridge Place, Greenwood, (Brentridge). Stolen wallet. Dec. 15: 1900 block of Skyline Drive, Greenwood, (Mark II). Stolen laptop. Dec. 15: 3300 block Streamside Drive, Greenwood (Smokey Row Estates). Stolen mail from Mailbox. 1 Dec. 16: 2100 block Bodine Place, Greenwood, (Brentridge). Suspicious person.

The sheriff’s office says patrols have increased in all neighborhoods and investigators are reviewing Ring camera and other security camera footage to try to identify the thieves. They added that the thieves appear to use a flashlight to illuminate cars parked in driveways and on the street.

The department also shared tips on how to best protect your vehicle:

Secure your vehicle in a well-lit area, and roll windows all the way up.

Keep your vehicle clean. “Criminals like to window shop.”

Never leave firearms in a vehicle.

Report any break-ins to police.

Report suspicious people to police. “If you see something suspicious, say something.”

They also gave a reminder that when calling 911 to provide as specific of a location and description of the suspect as possible, and description of any vehicles that may be involved.

Anyone with security camera footage that may contain evidence is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.