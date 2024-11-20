Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assists DEA with federal court orders

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration with serving federal court orders on Wednesday.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team assisted the DEA in serving federal court orders at a residence in the 1500 block of Churchill Street in Franklin.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team involves members from multiple agencies, including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Police Department, the Edinburgh Police Department, the Bargersville Fire Department, the White River Fire Department, and two emergency room doctors serving as team members.