51°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
51° Indianapolis

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assists DEA with federal court orders

Johnson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office logo. (Provided Image)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration with serving federal court orders on Wednesday.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team assisted the DEA in serving federal court orders at a residence in the 1500 block of Churchill Street in Franklin.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team involves members from multiple agencies, including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Police Department, the Edinburgh Police Department, the Bargersville Fire Department, the White River Fire Department, and two emergency room doctors serving as team members.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis road crews prepare for...
News /
Marion mayor says quality of...
Political News /
Schedule announced for 2025 Brickyard...
Motorsports /
Columbus drivers switch seats during...
Crime Watch 8 /
Scores of Brown County ballots...
Community Connection Contributor /
Health Spotlight | Lost to...
Health Spotlight /
University, learning center reflect on...
Community Connection Contributor /
Eli Manning, Antonio Gates and...
Sports /