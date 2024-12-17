Live blog: Joseph Corcoran set for execution early Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In less than 24 hours, a man convicted in killing four people, including his brother, in 1997, will become Indiana’s first death row inmate to be executed in 15 years.

Unless overruled by a court, Corcoran’s execution is set for any time between midnight and sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

11:40 a.m.: Appeals court sets deadline in Corcoran case

Indiana’s 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has given attorneys on both sides in the Corcoran case until 1 p.m. (2 p.m. EST) to file briefs on whether the court should rehear the appeal or hear it en banc, meaning all members of the Court of Appeals would decide on the case, not just a three-judge panel as the earlier ruling.

This decision comes days after attorneys for Joseph Corcoran filed another stay of execution, and on Saturday, filed a motion requesting time for an evidentiary hearing to determine whether Corcoran is mentally competent.

If found incompetent, his execution would be unconstitutional.

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected both requests, leading to the defense’s retaliatory appeal filed with the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Brief summary of the Joseph Corcoran case

Joseph Corcoran, 49, has been on death row in Indiana since 1999, the year he was convicted in the shootings of his brother, 30-year-old James Corcoran, his sister’s fiancé, 32-year-old Robert Scott Turner, and two other men: Timothy G. Bricker, 30, and Douglas A. Stillwell, 30.

On July 26, 1997, Corcoran was at home, a home he shared with his brother and sister in Fort Wayne. Per Murderpedia, he was upstairs when he claims he heard his brother and the three other victims about him.

Corcoran’s execution has been appealed multiple times, his defense attorneys claiming his mental illness should exclude him from execution.

Corcoran went downstairs to confront the men, shooting and killing them with a Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic rifle. Corcoran then “put the rifle down, went to a neighbor’s house, and called the police.”

A search of his room and attic “revealed over 30 firearms, several munitions, explosives, guerilla tactic military issue books, and a copy of ‘The Turner Diaries,’ a book considered “explicitly racist and anti-Semitic.”

The website also says that Joseph Corcoran in 1992 was accused of fatally shooting his parents because they were “too strict.” A jury, though, was unconvinced, and Corcoran went free. Corcoran, at the time, was 17, and was said to be firmly defended by the brother he would later kill.

In 1999, Corcoran went on trial again for the Fort Wayne murders. He pled guilty by reason of insanity based upon his paranoid schizophrenia diagnosis.

A Porter County jury found him guilty of four counts of murder in May 1999 and “recommended he be put to death.” His first execution date was July 21, 1999, but a federal judge granted a stay of execution so “the federal court could review decisions made by the state.”

This motion would be followed by years of appeals and further stays halting. His attorneys have maintained since his conviction that Corcoran’s mental illness should exclude him from execution.

Underscoring Corcoran’s appeals came the state’s struggle to obtain the medication for lethal injections.

The state approved lethal injections as the primary execution method in 1995 Nineteen inmates have been executed by lethal injection since then, and 92 have been executed since the state adopted capital punishment.

When the state approved lethal injections, they did not specify which drug to use. Sodium thiopental, at first, served as the “go-to,” but a shortage led to the halt in executions, and Indiana had difficulty finding a new drug to use.

In 2014, Indiana announced it would switch to Brevital as part of a three-drug cocktail, but the state ran into many brick walls when pharmaceutical companies refused to sell the drug to the Department of Correction.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita announced in June that the state had acquired pentobarbital to carry out the executions and filed Corcoran’s execution date.

Corcoran’s attorneys have since filed multiple appeals and requests to block his execution, maintaining that he may not be mentally competent enough. Each request has been denied by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Indiana’s last execution was Matthew Eric Wrinkles on Dec. 11, 2009. Wrinkles was sentenced in 1995 for the shooting deaths of his estranged wife, and her brother and his wife in July 1994 in Evansville.

Unless overruled by a court, Corcoran’s execution is set for any time between midnight and sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

He will be the state’s first execution in 15 years.

