20-year-old charged with attempted murder, domestic battery in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man faces criminal charges including attempted murder in a shooting involving his stepfather and his stepfather’s son, Johnson County authorities say.

Joseph M. Davidson, of Greenwood, has an initial hearing set for Monday afternoon in Johnson Superior Court 3 in Franklin. On Wednesday night, he remained in the Johnson County Jail on what online court records listed as a $100,000 cash bond.

The stepfather, Aaron Hawthorne, and his son were not injured in the shooting.

According to a redacted court document from the Johnson County prosecutor, Hawthorne reported the shooting to police on Sunday from a disabled vehicle in the 1600 block of Tuscany Drive. That’s in The Trails at Woodfield housing subdivision off South Honey Creek Road, which is about a mile east of the intersection of State Road 135 and Olive Branch Road.

The redacted court document did not name the stepfather’s son and blacked out the age of the stepfather’s son.

The shooting report came about the same time police were sent to the home of Davidson’s mother, where a domestic dispute was reported. The redacted court document blacked out the location of the home.

Investigators found five spent .45-caliber casings at the front door of the home, and two bullet fragments at a neighboring home.

Davidson’s mother, Lauren Hawthorne, gave police permission to enter home, where officers found Davidson and later “secured” him from an upstairs bedroom, the court document says.

Investigators with Greenwood Police Department believe Davidson had earlier been involved in an argument that turned physical with his mother.

A witness told a Greenwood police officer that he saw Davidson and Lauren Hawthorne in a verbal argument that turned to shoving. When Aaron Hawthorne tried to intervene, he and Davidson then got into a fight.

Police think arguing and fighting led to the shooting after Aaron Hawthorn and his stepson had left the home and were driving a truck west on Cherry Tree Lane. That’s in the Cherry Tree Walk housing subdivision located east of the intersection of South Honey Creek Road and Demaree Road. It’s about a 2-minute drive southeast of Tuscany Drive, where the shooting had first been reported to police.

A truck as well as the neighbor’s home had damage from the shooting, police found.

A news release from Johnson County Prosecutor Lance D. Hamner said, “Inside of Davidson’s bedroom, law enforcement recovered several rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, a small handgun save, a .45 caliber magazine, a ten round Glock magazine containing .45 ammunition, and a pink Glock switch which serves as a mechanical attachment utilized to convert a weapon into a fully automatic machine gun.”

Online court records listed the charges against Davidson in addition to attempted murder: a felony count of criminal recklessness, two felony counts of intimidation; a felony county of possession of a machine gun; two felony counts of domestic battery; and two misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief with damage between $750 and $50,000. The charges were filed Tuesday in the Johnson County court.