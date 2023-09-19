Judge convicts man in 2021 Lawrence homicide

A Marion County judge on Monday convicted a man for the 2021 shooting shooting death of 71-year-old George Oakley in Lawrence. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County judge on Monday convicted a man for the 2021 shooting death of 71-year-old George Oakley in Lawrence.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Tuesday that Antawin Williams was found guilty on charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, and carrying a handgun without a license. Williams was convicted after a two-day trial.

On Jan. 15, 2021, Lawrence Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 11000 block of High Grass Drive near 56th Street and Sunnyside Road.

When they arrived, they located Oakley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At the scene, witnesses informed officers that the person who shot Oakley was Antawin Williams.

Witnesses also claimed that the two were related, but officers would later find that they were not.

Investigators determined that Oakley and Williams lived together. The older man lived upstairs with his caretaker and Williams had been staying in the basement at the time. One witness claimed that after an argument, Williams went upstairs into Oakley’s bedroom and shot him multiple times.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.