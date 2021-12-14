Crime Watch 8

Judge delays Kegan Kline court hearing, sets trial date

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A hearing has been delayed for a man tied to a social media catfishing account that has drawn the attention of police investigating the Delphi murders.

On Tuesday morning, Miami County judge granted a defense request to reschedule Kegan Kline’s hearing regarding child porn and child exploitation charges. Kline is accused of using a social media profile with fake profile pictures and the handle “anthony_shots” to have underage girls send him nude photographs.

The hearing has been rescheduled for Feb. 24, 2022. The judge also set the trial to begin May 9, 2022.

On Dec. 6, Indiana State Police troopers investigating the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German asked for tips regarding the “anthony_shots” profile. The next day, News 8 uncovered that Kline had been connected to the account.

ISP investigators first spoke to him on Feb. 27, 2017, about two weeks following the murders after receiving info about a man soliciting underage girls on social media. It took more than three years for Kline to face charges in the child porn investigation. Nothing in redacted court documents reviewed by News 8 ties him in the Delphi murders.

On Monday, ISP released a statement regarding the Kline case.