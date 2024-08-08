Judge gives 46 years in prison to Fishers man guilty of kidnapping, rape

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man was sentenced Monday to 46 years in prison after a jury found him guilty last month of 15 felony charges including kidnapping and rape, the Hancock County prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Akeenen Anton Lamar Hunt was found guilty in July.

The highest-level felonies for which he was found guilty were two counts of kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle; and a count of rape.

The 34-year-old also was found guilty of three minor felony counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; three minor felony counts of domestic battery in violation of a “no contact” order; two minor felony counts of confinement; one minor felony count of kidnapping; a minor felony count of intimidation; a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury; and a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

The jury had found Hunt not guilty of burglary of a dwelling, and an additional count of domestic battery in violation of a “no contact” order.

Greenfield Police Department was called to a welfare check Dec. 13 at a home. A woman told officers she had been involved in a crash.

Investigators revealed Hunt and the woman had been in a previous relationship, and he had been previously convicted of domestic violence.

According to a Greenfield police news release, an abandoned cellphone and several car parts were discovered in the parking lot of Little Ro’s Pub, 1943 Melody Lane. Police followed the trial of car parts to two unattended vehicles parked on Melody Lane. Investigators later determined that the vehicles belonged to both Hunt and the woman.

On Dec. 12, the woman was at her previous home when Hunt called her. Early the next morning, he forcefully kicked down the door of her home. Hunt left the home while the woman hid and drove to a Walmart on North State Street in Greenfield. Hunt located the woman and repeatedly rammed his car into hers. The woman got out of her vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Hunt followed her and forcibly took the woman back to her home. There, police say, Hunt physically assaulted and raped her.

According to the police department’s release, the woman fled to Dubai to avoid testifying before the jury. Although she phoned in to the trial, she never testified in person.

Hunt will face 16 years on probation once released from prison.

Prosecutors says they’d suggested an 80-year prison term for Hunt, noting he was on probation for an Illinois case and on bond for a Hamilton County domestic-battery case when the July 19 crimes happened.

Hancock Circuit Court Judge Scott Sirk sentenced Hunt, according to online records.

Statements

This case was a textbook example of domestic violence. Defendant’s coercive and manipulative behavior was apparent from beginning to end. His desire to control the Victim and exert power over her and her decisions drove his rage to commit these crimes. This Victim deserved to feel safe in her home that night, and she deserves to feel safe every night in the future. Hancock County as a community is a safer place with this Defendant behind bars.” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Aimee Herring of the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office

“We respect the Court’s decision, but are very disappointed that after a week-long trial with over 100 exhibits, the Court sentenced the defendant to less than half of the initial executed prison time that we had asked for in Court today. “HCPO believes that the substantial public safety danger of Mr. Hunt was shown by his prior criminal history, that he was convicted of 15 of the 17 counts in this case, and also that he has been charged with 2 new felony cases since he became incarcerated on this case in our jail.” Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: