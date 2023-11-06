IMPD Chief Taylor ‘frustrated’ after man accused of ramming police car released on bail

Heavy front-end damage on the driver's side of an IMPD patrol car. An Indianapolis man arrested for ramming into a police car with a stolen truck is wanted by police two days after he bonded out of jail. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis police chief is expressing “frustration” and “concern” after a man arrested for ramming into a police car for a fourth time was able to bond out of jail.

George Leachman, 43, was arrested Friday evening on preliminary charges of battery on a police officer and resisting law enforcement, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

IMPD says Leachman bonded out of the Marion County Jail on Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop Leachman near East Naomi Street and Lawton Avenue on the city’s southeast side. IMPD says Leachman was driving a stolen pickup truck with a plate that expired in 2015.

“After stopping briefly, Leachman reportedly rammed the officer’s car multiple times before driving off. The officer was able to pursue Leachman despite damage to his car. While pursuing the truck Leachman was driving, Leachman backed the truck up and struck the police car again,” IMPD said on Facebook.

The truck stopped near Cottage Avenue and Leachman was taken into custody. He remained at the Marion County Jail for several hours before being released on bond.

The officer whose car was hit was not injured.

This is not the first time IMPD has arrested Leachman for ramming into or driving over a police car.

In February, Leachman was arrested following an incident where he “rammed multiple IMPD cars and was then shot by officers,” the department said on Facebook.

“In 2017, he was arrested after reportedly striking three police cars during a vehicle pursuit and injuring two officers. In 2018, Leachman was arrested for reportedly driving over an IMPD police car being driven by an officer,” IMPD said.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said Monday that he is “frustrated” and “concerned” by Leachman’s arrest.

“Leachman has proven time and time again that he has no regard for the law, and should not have the ability to put our officers or the general public in any more danger. The fact that this individual has allegedly rammed multiple police cars, placing officers at risk of serious bodily harm or death, on separate incidents is absolutely unacceptable,” Taylor said in a Facebook post.

A judge on Monday agreed to revoke Leachman’s bond from the February case and issued a warrant for his arrest.