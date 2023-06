Judge makes new decisions in Richard Allen case

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is shown emerging from a courthouse after a hearing. (WISH File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Judge Francis Gull made some new decisions in the Richard Allen case.

Gull is holding the jury selection process in Allen County, while the trial will be held in Carroll County.

The Judge ordered continued disclosure of mental health records from the Indiana Department of Correction to the defense team.

The Indiana Department of Correction says it has stopped “remote filming” of Richard Allen’s meetings with his attorneys.

