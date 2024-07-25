Judge: Man charged in murder of Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz competent to stand trial

Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Boards is charged with the murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shanavaz in July 2022. Prosecutors filed additional charges against Boards on July 13, 2023. (Provided Photo/Madison County Jail.)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The man charged with murdering Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz has been found competent to stand trial.

Carl Boards II’s attorneys raised concerns about his mental competency, asserting that Boards had an intellectual disability.

According to a ruling on Tuesday in Madison Circuit Court 3, three separate doctors evaluated Boards and found him competent. One doctor was quoted as saying Boards was “not just competent, but very competent.“

The circuit court judge also denied the defense’s change of venue request and ruled that the trial would stay in Madison County, where Shahnavaz was killed.

A second release of Boards’ mental health records was also approved.

Investigators say Boards got out of his car during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, and fired at least three dozen rounds from a high-powered rifle at Shahnavaz, fatally wounding him.

Shahnavaz, 24, died after being flown via medical helicopter to Indianapolis. A coroner’s report said Shahnavaz was hit by more than 30 rounds and died from gunshot wounds to the head and body

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the death penalty in this case.

Related Coverage