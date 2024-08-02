Judge motions to move Delphi murders suspect out of Indiana Department of Correction

Richard Allen, suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, seen in a mugshot released on May 6, 2024. (Provided Photo/Allen County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Judge Frances Gull on Thursday motioned to move Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen out of the Indiana Department of Correction.

On day three of the Delphi murders court hearings, Gull granted the defense’s request to vacate Allen’s safekeeping order. Allen will be moving out of the Indiana Department of Correction, while the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will take over his custody and decide where he goes. Earlier this week, Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett said the Carroll County Jail would not house Allen. Liggett said he would speak with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office about possibly housing Allen in Cass County.

If Allen were to be moved to Cass County, he would be closer to his family and closer to the office of one of his attorneys.

Previous Coverage