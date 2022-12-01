Crime Watch 8

Judge sets January hearing in Delphi murders case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge in the case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has scheduled a hearing for January on two major requests in the case.

The judge will hear arguments on the prosecutor’s request for a gag order in the case, and on Allen’s request to have the trial moved out of Carroll County.

Judge Frances Gull will hear arguments on both motions Jan. 13. She has also ordered Allen to appear in person for the hearing.

Allen faces two counts of murder for the Feb. 13, 2017, deaths of Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi.

Allen was arrested in the case on Oct. 28.

His attorneys say Allen is not the killer, and that the case against him is flimsy.