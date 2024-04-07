Judge swears in new Westfield police chief

A social media post from the Westfield, Indiana, Police Department on April 7, 2024, said Hamilton Superior Court 6 Judge Stephanie Gookins swore in Shawn Keen as the city's new police chief. (Provided Photo/Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A judge on Sunday swore in a new police chief for the Hamilton County city of Westfield.

Shawn Keen replaced Joel Rush, whose retirement was effective March 1. Rush, 59, had led the police department since October 2009.

A social media post from the Westfield Police Department said Hamilton Superior Court 6 Judge Stephanie Gookins swore in Keen. Photos showed the swearing-in happened at the police department.

Keen’s wife, Shelly, joined him at the swearing-in.

Keen officially starts Monday, the social media post says.

A public swearing-in ceremony will be 7 p.m. April 22 during a city council meeting, the post says.

Keen is coming from Terre Haute where he has served for more than 25 years. He served as police chief among other roles.

Westfield is Hamilton County’s fourth largest city by population, with more than 54,600 residents.

The Hamilton County Reporter contributed to this story.