Crime Watch 8

Jury convicts Daleville man of murdering grandfather during fight

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Daleville man was convicted Friday of the murder of his grandfather during a fight in September 2021 in Daleville, the Delaware County prosecutor says.

A jury found Trent D. Kreegar, 28, guilty after deliberating about 5-1/2 hours in a courtroom in Muncie, said a news release from Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman.

Officers were called to a report of an unconscious person just after 2:40 a.m. Sept. 5, 2021, outside a house in the 9100 block of South Walnut Street in Daleville, a Delaware County town of about 1,600. Police found Trent Kreegar trying to perform CPR on his grandfather, Robert Huffman Jr., 67, also of Daleville.

Evidence presented at the trial found Trent Kreegar struck his grandfather in the head with a blunt-force object multiple times, the release says. Next, Trent Kreegar picked up a steel wheelbarrow and threw it on top of his grandfather, fracturing 25 of his ribs.

Sentencing was set for 1:30 p.m. March 24 in Delaware Circuit Court.

Daleville is about a 50-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.