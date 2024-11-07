Ex-corrections officer convicted of sexual assault at Indiana Women’s Prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana Department of Correction officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting inmates at the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis.
A Marion County jury convicted Gbenga Afolabi of rape and attempted rape, along with multiple other sex charges, after a three-day trial.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says police learned of the misconduct in July 2021. They learned he had inappropriate relationships with inmates under his supervision.
A total of four victims came forward and said he used his position to threaten them if they didn’t comply.
