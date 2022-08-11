Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.
Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331 Ferguson St. He died a short time later.
Curtis Baker, now 45, was arrested at a Marathon gas station in Edwardsburg, Mich., in early February 2020.
According to court documents, Baker shot Hayes after Hayes confronted him for pushing a female bartender. Hayes worked as a part-time bouncer at the bar and he was “attempting to remove some unruly patrons” before the shooting, court documents show.
Baker’s sentencing was set for Aug. 25.