Crime Watch 8

Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019

Curtis Baker, 42, of Indianapolis, was arrested in Cass County, Michigan for suspicion of murdering an Indianapolis man at a Broad Ripple bar in October 2019. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331 Ferguson St. He died a short time later.

Curtis Baker, now 45, was arrested at a Marathon gas station in Edwardsburg, Mich., in early February 2020.

According to court documents, Baker shot Hayes after Hayes confronted him for pushing a female bartender. Hayes worked as a part-time bouncer at the bar and he was “attempting to remove some unruly patrons” before the shooting, court documents show.

Baker’s sentencing was set for Aug. 25.