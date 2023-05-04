Jury convicts man of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily harm

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Delaware County jury deliberated for 20 minutes before convicting Jose Alberto Gordillo-Cansigno of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, and not having a license.

At 11:49 p.m., on March 27, 2021, Officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident on South Franklin and West 12th Street. Upon arriving, officers made contact with the vehicle that followed Gordillo-Cansigno after the accident. The officers also made contact with Gordillo-Cansigno.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle that followed confirmed that Gordillo-Cansigno was the driver who caused the accident. According to police, Gordillo-Cansigno showed signs of impairment. He was slurring his words and an odor of alcohol was coming from him. Gordillo-Cansigno admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and admitted to drinking tequila and beer.

After refusing a chemical test, Gordillo-Cansigno was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital, where a warrant was obtained.

A driving history for Jose showed he had never received a license.

The driver of the other vehicle advised police that his wife was hurt. She was taken to Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a broken wrist from the accident.

Marijuana was found in Jose’s car during an investigation of the vehicle.