Jury convicts Maryland man in rape, confinement case from 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Maryland man has been convicted of raping and confining a woman in 2019.
A jury in Marion County convicted Ian Forbes on Wednesday after a two-day trial. Online court records list Forbes as having a Boonsboro, Maryland residence.
Forbes was found guilty for battery, criminal confinement and two counts of rape.
According to investigators, Forbes attacked a woman in an Airbnb they were renting in the 5100 block of Caroline Avenue after they had a night out together in Broad Ripple on March 10, 2019.
When she spoke with investigators, she said Forbes was angry because plans for a threesome with a woman they found on Tinder and met at a bar in Broad Ripple fell apart.
Her face, neck, head and hands were injured in the attack prior to being sexually assaulted. She then hid in a basement. She went to look for her phone and wallet so that she could leave, but they were locked inside of his car.
She later escaped out of a bedroom window and called her mother.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began investigating on March 11, 2019.
Charges were not filed until March 30, 2020, more than a year later.
Forbes will be sentenced on April 18.