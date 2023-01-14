Crime Watch 8

Jury deliberates an hour, convicts Indianapolis man of 2021 homicide in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury deliberated just an hour before convicting an Indianapolis man of murder and attempted murder, the Marion County prosecutor says.

Jashawn Jones killed Stephen Banks, 25, and injured his girlfriend in April 2021.

The Lawrence Police Department says the shooting happened just before midnight on April 7, 2021 at a home in the 10000 block of Draycott Avenue in Lawrence. Police arrived and found bullet holes in a window at the rear of the house.

Police found Banks in a home suffering from gunshot wounds and his girlfriend grazed by a bullet.

Banks died at the scene.

Investigators watched surveillance footage to track Jones’ whereabouts before the shooting, which showed Jones’ vehicle driving away from the scene at a high speed. Cellphone forensics placed Jones in the area where the shooting occurred. Jones’ DNA was also on the shell casings discovered at the scene.

Banks, his girlfriend, and Jones had a dispute over a pending protective order and child visitation issues. Banks’ girlfriend had a pending protective order against Jones.

Jones’ sentencing hearing set for February.