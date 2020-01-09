Jury finds 38-year-old guilty of July 2018 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury Tuesday found a 38-year-old Indianapolis man guilty of the murder of a woman in a double shooting in July 2018, prosecutors said Thursday.

John Woodcock was convicted of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Heather Mandujano, 40, tried to break up an argument July 11, 2018, between Woodcock and Adam Walls, then 28, at an apartment in the 1500 block of Barth Avenue. Woodcock then shot Mandujano in the forehead, and the bullet traveled through Mandujano and struck Walls in the arm.

Mandujano died of her injuries a few days later, police said in 2018.

Walls provided information that led to identifying Woodcock as the shooter and locating other witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting. Using witness information, investigators located the murder weapon in a wooded area within the 1400 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway, approximately a half mile away from the crime scene.

Woodcock’s sentencing hearing was set for Jan. 29.