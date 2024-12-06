Jury finds IMPD officers not guilty in 2022 in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III

Indiana Metropolitan Police Department officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez seen sitting in court on Dec. 6, 2024. The men were found not guilty on all counts in the 2022 in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury in Marion County has found two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers not guilty on all counts in the 2022 in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III.

The jury entered deliberated for approximately two hours before the verdict was delivered.

IMPD Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez were both found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and battery for the April 2022 death of 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III.

Police reports say Whitfield’s mother called 911 the night of his death asking for an ambulance because she thought he was having a mental health crisis.

Body camera footage shows officers trying to get Whitfield to put clothes on so they could take him to the hospital. It also shows Sanchez using his taser twice, after which IMPD officers forced Whitfield to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

The trial began Monday, state prosecutors emphasizing in their arguments that Whitfield was prone and face down for several minutes while Ahmad and Sanchez cuffed him and waited for paramedics.

IMPD policy states arresting officers must move a person in custody out of the prone position to prevent asphyxiation. The defense argued Ahmad and Sanchez weren’t putting pressure on Whitfield.

IMPD training instructor Damon Young testified Wednesday that the men were following policy, which came with some disagreement.

Ian Adams, a use of force expert, was called by prosecution earlier in the trial, stating the officers violated policy. He added that Whitfield should have been moved after being cuffed.

“Once the handcuffs are on the fight is over. There is no immediate threat,” Adams said.

The Marion County coroner ruled Whitfield’s death a homicide, saying his heart stopped while being restrained.

Two doctors dueled on the stand over whether high amounts of THC in Whitfield’s system contributed to his death. The defense’s witness testified Whitfield died from “THC-induced arrhythmia,” while the prosecution’s witness countered Whitfield died from “prone restraint cardiac arrest.”

A paramedic who responded to the scene took the stand Tuesday. Delaney Kniesly, the paramedic who tried to save Whitfield, said she would have gotten to the scene faster if she knew Whitfield was being kept prone. She said when she arrived, she rolled Whitfield over and found he didn’t have a pulse.

I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher calculated that Kniesly started CPR on Whitfield five minutes after he’d been cuffed.

She said if she had known he wasn’t breathing, “I would not have talked to the officer, would not have talked to the parents. I would have immediately gone to Herman and turned him over.”

Prosecution rested Wednesday and the defense called IMPD Ofc. Steven Sanchez to the stand to speak against his charges. He said he never heard Whitfield say he couldn’t breathe while being handcuffed, and he would have acted differently if he heard him.

Ofc. Ahmad would later testify that he also didn’t hear Whitfield say if he couldn’t breathe. Ahmad also testified he kept Whitfield prone due to his erratic behavior, shifting from agitated to completely calm.

“I absolutely do not want him to go back into that state without us being able to be in an appropriate position,” he said.

Both sides delivered closing arguments before the jury was released for deliberation.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further information on Friday’s court proceedings once available.