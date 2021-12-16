Crime Watch 8

Jury finds man guilty for 2018 murder; killed man, left body in bathtub for a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of murdering a man more than three years ago.

Dwight Shotts was convicted of murdering Anthony Cline in April 2018.

Cline was reported missing on Apr. 24, 2018 near Cline’s home.

On Apr. 30, 2018, 911 received a call regarding Shotts, saying Shotts was suicidal and there was dead body in his house. Shotts also called 911, saying, “there’s a guy dead in my house.” He also said he was suicidal and armed.

Shotts surrendered without incident after officers arrived at his home in the 3100 block of East Tabor Street. Officers searched the resident and found Cline dead in a bathtub. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Cline was shot in the head.

Shotts was found guilty on Wednesday after a trial that spanned three days.

“While prosecutors were able to bring justice for the family of Mr. Cline, we know that this is only one step in the process of grief that they are experiencing,” Prosecutor Mears said in a statement. “The holiday season is particularly difficult for those who have lost loved ones to violence, and we continue to think of the many families – too many – who have shown dignity and strength through such trials.”

Shotts will be sentenced on Jan. 26.