Jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend in 2020, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Kendale Abel, 33, was found guilty Wednesday of the murder of Ashley Richardson, 29, after a three-day trial in Marion Superior Court 27.

Police were called to a home on West 33rd Street on the night of June 9, 2020. Abel lived in the home with Richardson and another person. Police found Richardson inside the home with gunshot wounds, and she died shortly after officers arrived.

Richardson had received two gunshot wounds, an autopsy report showed.

Abel initially told police that he had an argument with Richardson and he’d tried to commit suicide, but he missed and the round struck Richardson. Abel also told investigators he shot Richardson again when he went to check on her while carrying the gun.

Abel is to set to be sentenced June 30.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was unable to immediately supply a jail photo of Abel on Thursday.