Jury finds Rushville pastor not guilty of child molestation

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A jury Friday found a Rushville pastor not guilty on 14 counts of child molesting, child solicitation and sexual battery, the Rushville Republican reports.

Garry Evans, 74, was arrested in October 2017 after an investigation by the Rushville Police Department.

Court documents alleged a 3-year-old victim told her mom that Evans touched her inappropriately at the Rushville Baptist Temple Church, where Evans is a pastor.

Police said there were six victims between the ages of 3 and 7, and that the abuse happened inside the church.

The Rush County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to an email and call requesting comment.

In January 2018, Garry Evans and his wife, Gay Evans, were arrested for trespassing on their son’s property on North Main Street in Rushville. Those charges are still pending, online court records show.