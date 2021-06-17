Crime Watch 8

Jury indicts 2 more on murder charges for death of Chris Beaty

A photograph of Chris Beaty is displayed May 28, 2021, at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two more people have been arrested and charged in the May 2020 murder of Chris Beaty, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday.

Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were each indicted on charges of felony murder, five counts of armed robbery, and one count of attempted armed robbery. Investigators allege they were part of a group who robbed numerous people during the downtown riots last year.

They were both arrested on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office said.

Marcus Anderson was charged with Beaty’s murder in December.

Beaty, who was well-known in the Indianapolis community and nicknamed “Mr. Indianapolis”, was fatally shot in the area of North Talbot and East Vermont streets during the May 30 riots downtown. Beaty was a former athlete at Cathedral High School and he played football at Indiana University.

The indictments not only bring new charges in Beaty’s death but also new charges in the alleged armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of six other people on the same night.

“We believe Chris Beaty was shot and killed doing what we know to be his nature – taking care of his neighbors and his city. I would like to thank the Beaty family for the tremendous example they’ve set during this difficult time,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement sent to News 8 on Thursday. “His death, and the loss to Indianapolis, has had a lasting impact on so many.”

Anderson and Jones also face charges in suspected robberies that happened May 30, the prosecutor’s office said. Anderson has been in custody since August. Anderson is set to go to trial in September, online records show.

Investigators say Anderson, Jones and Shields were part of a group who robbed a woman in a parking garage prior to the shooting of Beaty. Surveillance video from the parking garage was captured, helping investigators piece together their trail.

Police say Suspect #1 is Dorian Murrell. Suspect #2 is Alijah Jones, the brother of Murrell. Suspect #3 is Marcus Anderson. Suspect #4 has not been identified. Suspect #5 is Nakeyah Shields, Murrell’s girlfriend. (Provided Photo/MCPO)

Another member of the group, Dorian Murrell, was shot and killed near Monument Circle in the early morning hours of May 31, 2020. Tyler Newby has been charged with Murrell’s murder. Newby said he was shoved from behind and fell to the ground. When he turned over, Murrell was standing over him. Newby then shot and killed Murrell, according to court documents.

Newby is set to go to trial in August.