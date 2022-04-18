Crime Watch 8

Jury sentences Maryland man in rape, battery and confinement case from 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Maryland man was sentenced Monday for rape, confinement, and battery in 2019.

According to police, after a two-day trial, Ian Forbes was sentenced to 12 years in prison for physically assaulting a woman in 2019.

Forbes was convicted of rape, criminal confinement, and battery resulting in a bodily injury to a woman, said police.

According to a news release, on the night of the incident, Forbes became angry and began to physically assaulting a woman causing injuries to her face, neck, head and hands. He then sexually assaulted her.

The woman hid in the basement until she knew that Forbes was sleeping. That next day, the woman barricaded herself in the bedroom. Forbes began to break the door down. The woman was able to jump out of the bedroom window to escape and call for help, said police.