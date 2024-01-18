Juvenile, 2 others hurt in early-morning shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was one of three people shot early Thursday morning in Indianapolis, police said.

Double shooting near Kroger gas station

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after midnight to a shooting near a Kroger gas station at West 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

Officers located a man and a juvenile with gunshot wounds near a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. IMPD did not share an update on their conditions.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting happened at the gas station or somewhere else.

IMPD did not identify any suspects and no arrests have been made.

1 hurt in apartment shooting

Around 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers found a male shot at the Waterfront Point apartments near the I-74/I-465 interchange on the city’s west side.

The victim, whose name was not shared by police, was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not identify any possible suspects and no arrests have been made.