Juvenile critical after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 13-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s near east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile shot and was taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe the shooting may be accidental and that a group of juvenile were playing with a gun before one of the juveniles was shot. No further information was provided on the age of the juvenile or the circumstances around the shooting.

This is a developing story.