Juvenile critically injured in shooting near 21st Street, Emerson Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was hospitalized Friday afternoon after police say they were shot and critically injured on Indianapolis’ east side.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of East 21st Street just east of Emerson Avenue to investigate a person shot.
Upon arrival, they found a juvenile suffering a gunshot wound. They were rushed to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
