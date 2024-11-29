Juvenile critically injured in shooting near 21st Street, Emerson Avenue

IMPD officers at the scene of a shooting on East 21st Street near Emerson Avenue that left a juvenile critically injured. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was hospitalized Friday afternoon after police say they were shot and critically injured on Indianapolis’ east side.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of East 21st Street just east of Emerson Avenue to investigate a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a juvenile suffering a gunshot wound. They were rushed to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.