INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night on the city’s northwest side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Coil.

IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said a juvenile was riding a motorized “mini bike” when a driver in a sedan rear-ended the bike.

The suspect’s vehicle is still on the scene, but the suspect did not remain at the crash site. Police are searching for the suspect.