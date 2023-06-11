Juvenile shot in early morning shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being shot on the city’s east side early Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say.

The 12-year-old was said to be in stable condition as of 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

This is the fourth juvenile shot in Indianapolis since Friday.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 70 block of Devon Avenue, which is a residential area off North Franklin Road, on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they located a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Investigators say that there was a large gathering before the shooting. Police say they are asking anyone with information to call the IMPD Aggravated Assault unit or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317- 262-8477.