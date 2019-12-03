13-year-old arrested after another 13-year-old shot in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) — Police have arrested a 13-year-old for shooting another 13-year-old in the face Tuesday.

The injured 13-year-old was airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital at IU Health in Indianapolis, according to Police Chief Troy Bacon. He was in surgery and expected to survive.

Three middle-school-aged students were “hanging out” when one of them found a handgun and the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home near the 900 block of North John Street. That’s in a neighborhood on the north side of the city off Kyger Street.

Police did not announce the specific criminal charges or say who owned the gun.