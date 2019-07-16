Juvenile shot in Kokomo, transferred to Indy

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile has been transferred to Indianapolis after being shot in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department found the child just after 9 p.m. Monday night in the 700 block of North Main Street.

Police said the juvenile had been shot once and had to be transferred by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

Police have not released the name or exact age of the victim.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.