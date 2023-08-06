Search
Juvenile male shot multiple times by another juvenile male at Riley Park in Greenfield

(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Jay Adkins
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile male was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times by another juvenile male at Riley Park in Greenfield Sunday, police say.

Greenfield police say that a juvenile male was shot in Riley Park by another juvenile male on Sunday. The injured juvenile male was transported to Hancock Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The juvenile male who fired the weapon is in custody, according to Greenfield police.

This article will be updated when more information is released

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

