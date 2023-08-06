Juvenile male shot multiple times by another juvenile male at Riley Park in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile male was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times by another juvenile male at Riley Park in Greenfield Sunday, police say.

The juvenile male who fired the weapon is in custody, according to Greenfield police.

